Among Trees is a gorgeous sandbox adventure game coming in 2019

I'm not sure I know what Among Trees is, but damn does it look gorgeous. Announced with a short trailer at The Game Awards 2018, Among Trees is a "survival sandbox adventure" set in a vibrantly colored woodland full of critters. The trailer didn't show much, beyond the striking art style, but the Among Trees website provides a bit more detail.

It sounds similar to The Long Dark but maybe without the harrowing sense of wintery dread. You get a cute cabin to settle into and expand and decorate that acts as a home base where you can craft and cook. You'll explore the surrounding woodland, can go fishing, and have to "stay stealthy so that you can avoid the wild, deadly beasts that roam the forest." OK so it sounds a lot like The Long Dark. But it's also really pretty.

Among Trees is coming to Steam Early Access in 2019. Enjoy this cool trailer.