American Truck Simulator now lets you get out of your truck to stretch your legs

American Truck Simulator's 1.37 update, out now, mainly benefits your ears, introducing a new sound engine that's changed how the team mixes the cacophony created by vehicles and the great outdoors, but SCS Software has also thrown in a few more treats for good measure.

The concept of legs—specifically using them to walk around—is new to American Truck Simulator. Why would you want to walk when you can sit on your big rig throne and speed across the country? But after a long drive, it's probably healthy to stretch your legs and go for a wee wander, and now you can finally do that, albeit in a very limited fashion.

You won't be hopping out of your vehicle and making deliveries on foot—this ain't Death Stranding—but when you're parked in your garage you can get out and put your legs to use.

"[W]e figure that fans of trucks may welcome a new closer perspective to view their favorite machines and appreciate how impressive they look," SCS reckons. "Getting up close may also be of use when you need to tune up your rig and match the color of your rims with the cabin's paint just right."

It's essentially a new camera mode that gives you a better look at your vehicle. The garage has also been redesigned to accommodate it, giving you more space to put your new legs to use.

You can also finally roll down your windows, which will let you appreciate the sound engine changes more, whether it's the din of traffic speeding down the road or the soothing sounds of nature. You can cause quite a bit of noise yourself, too, thanks to the addition of obnoxious air horns, heralding your arrival by destroying ear drums.

The update is available on Steam now.