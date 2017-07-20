American Truck Simulator closes in-game road following real world landslide

In his warm review last year, Andy suggested American Truck Simulator at launch was a "great start", but that it'd "really begin to take shape when more states and trucks [were] added". But what happens when its road networks are compromised by real world events? Art imitating life, I guess.

In light of the Big Sur landslide that occurred earlier this year—a natural accident born from the region's wettest season on record—SCS Software is gearing up to incorporate the ensuing traffic disruption into its digital landscape by way of the hauling sim's next update.

"In your future travel plans, please keep in mind the temporary closure of the offshore section of California's coastal Highway 1," so says the developer on its blog. "As you already know from the IRL media, Big Sur landslide interrupted the iconic route.

"We always strive to bring something new in our game updates. This time, at this particular spot, we will not give, but take. The next update will close the Highway 1 section. Its reopening in our American Truck Simulator will depend entirely on real world events. Fortunately, an alternate route is going to be available."