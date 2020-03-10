AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 is at its lowest price ever right now

A little over a month ago, I highlighted a deal for a Ryzen 5 3600 processor that had fallen in price to $175, which at the time was 12 percent below its list price. If you missed out and wanted a mulligan on that deal, good news—it's even cheaper with today's discount.

Over at Newegg, it's selling for $179.99, just a few bucks more than last month. However, if you enter coupon code EMCDEDR23 at checkout, it drops the price to $164.99. That's the lowest it has ever been, and is a stellar value.

The 3600 is one of the best CPUs for gaming if you're putting together a mid-range build. It wields 6 cores and 12 threads, sports a 3.6GHz base clock and 4.2GHz max boost clock, and has 32MB of L3 cache.

Also of note is that the 3600 is based on AMD's latest generation Zen 2 CPU architecture. If paired with an X570 motherboard, you get PCI Express 4.0 support as well, which enables taking full advantage of those nifty PCIe 4.0 SSDs that scream along at 5,000MB/s and beyond. You don't need that kind of speed for gaming, but if you move a lot of files around, it can come in handy.

The 3600 comes with AMD's Wraith Stealth cooler, and also qualifies for three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.