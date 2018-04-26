AMD's most powerful Ryzen Threadripper CPU is $160 off right now

The Ryzen Threadripper lineup is AMD's top tier of desktop processors, with up to 16 cores and 32 threads. The Threadripper CPUs are designed for heavy multi-core workloads, and the 1950X is the best of the bunch. Now you can get the Threadripper 1950X for $719.99, a reduction of $160 from the usual price.

This processor has 16 cores and 32 threads, with a boost of up to 4.0 GHz (4.2 GHz with XFR). It supports up to 64 PCIe Gen3 lanes, and uses the sTR4 socket type. Despite the large box, it does not come with a CPU fan or cooler—you'll need to provide your own.

You can get the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X from Amazon. The sale is only live for the next ~14 hours (from the time this post goes live), so you shouldn't wait long.

