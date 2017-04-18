AMD updates Crimson ReLive drivers to support Radeon RX 580 and 570

Whenever there's a new hardware launch, new drivers are usually quick to follow. AMD did not deviate from the script. Hot on the heels of announcing its refreshed Polarish line, AMD has made available a new set of Crimson ReLive drivers that add support for its newly minted Radeon RX 580 and 570 graphics cards.

Other than adding support for these new cards, the latest Crimson ReLive 17.4.3 release doesn't seem to offer a whole lot. The only other thing mentioned in the release notes is support for the Windows 10 Creators Update, though that was also rolled into the previous 17.4.2 release.

There are some lingering issues to note. They include:

Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.

Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.

A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled.

Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

There are also some known issues related specifically to ReLive. They include:

The Xbox DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable Xbox DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.

Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.

Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A workaround is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.

Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.

Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.

You can download the latest drivers here.