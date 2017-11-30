AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition coming next month

AMD today announced the name of its next major annual driver update, Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition. Adrenalin will carry the torch of its Crimson ReLive drivers, which AMD claims have a 90 percent user satisfaction rating for the past 12 months.

There aren't any details about what Adrenalin will bring to the table, at least not yet. About the only thing AMD is sharing at this point is that the driver update is named after Adrenalin Rose, which is apparently a florist favorite. However, AMD did reiterate its commitment to frequent driver updates, particularly when new games are released.

"As a reminder, over the past three years, Radeon Software has delivered to users 70 software releases, launch day support for more than 75 games and over 50 new or enhanced features, with more than 250 million downloads across the globe. Radeon Software continues to lead the way in elevating high-performance gaming and VR experience for gamers, professionals and game developers," AMD said.

Barring a change of course, the Adrenalin name will carry AMD's driver releases through the bulk of 2018, just as Crimson ReLive did in 2017, Crimson in 2016, and Omega in 2015.

Of course, the bigger question surrounding AMD's graphics play is what the future holds now that Raja Koduri has left the company to join Intel. Koduri led AMD's Radeon Technologies Group since it was formed two years ago, then took a sabbatical after shipping Vega. The original plan was to step away for three months, but two months into his sabbatical, Koduri announced his resignation from AMD, leaving the company with big shoes to fill.

The first Adrenalin release will be sometime in December.