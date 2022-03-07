AMD prepares Ryzen 5 5500, 5600 and Ryzen 7 5700X CPUs to combat Intel's 12th Gen threat

Audio player loading…

AMD is preparing new CPUs to combat the threat posed by Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake range. The Ryzen 7 5700X along with the Ryzen 5 5600 and 5500 are set to join the much-discussed Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The models may end up as the last AM4 models to be released before the AM5 platform arrives later in 2022.

According to Wccftech, the new CPUs are expected to launch later this month. Throughout 2021 AMD was conspicuously absent from the entry level market and needs something to compete, hence the new models. It’s been well over a year since the launch of AMD’s mid-range Ryzen 5 5600X. During that time AMD’s mainstream market share has been left wide open to attack from Intel. Notably, since the 5600X launched, Intel has launched two generations of CPUs.

The Ryzen 7 5700X is a 65W 8C/16T model that will compete with the 12600 and 12600K. Its clock speeds are unknown but given what we know about the 105W 5800X, we can expect clock speeds to be lower to fit into the 65W power budget. Somewhere around a 3.6GHz base clock and 4.5GHz boost clock could be expected. It should undercut the price of the Intel 12600 CPUs, and thanks to its low TDP, it could be a good option for those looking for an affordable eight core CPU.

Next up are the two six core CPUs, the Ryzen 5 5500 and 5600. The 5500 is rumoured to be a 6C/6T CPU which indicates that it will be cheap and go up against entry level 12th Gen CPUs such as the 12100.

The 5600 is perhaps the most important model as it’s set to go up against the excellent i5 12400 which earned our Editors Pick award. It's reportedly a 6C/12T model and should end up much like the existing 5600X. It's going to have to be priced under the 12400 if it is to compete, though thanks to the longevity of the AM4 platform, it could make a very affordable and worthwhile upgrade for users upgrading from older generation Ryzen CPUs.

AMDs new CPUs are set to be joined by the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. This is AMD's first CPU to incorporate vertically stacked cache. It has lower clocks than the 5800X in order to keep the TDP to 105W, and it remains to be seen if the extra cache can overcome the lowered clock penalty. AMD believes the 5800X3D will deliver up to 15% improved gaming performance.

These CPUs could be the swansong for AMD’s AM4 platform. The all new AM5 platform and Zen 4 CPUs are set to be released later in 2022. If AMD follows the pattern set by Zen 3, we’ll only see mid-range to high end CPUs, initially meaning that the 5500 and 5600 could carry AMD's entry level hopes for the rest of 2022.