Amazon’s MMO, New World, shows off its diverse locations in new screenshots

You may remember reading about Samuel’s adventures while playing New World at Gamescom. If blowing up neighbouring clan’s walls and killing their leader isn’t quite your thing, you’ll be pleased to know that Amazon’s new MMO has a lot more to show off—including some impressive and diverse environments, as seen in the screenshots below and shared on the game's Twitter account.

From eerie woodland to oppressive mountain ranges, we're shown the variety of settings that New World offers. The bleak Damned Capital contrasts with the warm, homey-feel of one of the outposts.

While content is clearly an important factor in any MMO, I find diversity as well as detail in locations to be important. The anticipation of discovering new areas and zones is what drives me to continue playing when first starting out.

New World does promise a variety of different features, from crafting to clan battles, all set in this vast and mysterious world. There’s no release date as yet, but if you want to find out more you can head over to the official site. There, you can also sign up for the closed alpha. Note that the top two images here are concept art, and that the rest are screens: