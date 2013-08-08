Amazon launch PC game downloads in the UK, celebrate with Far Cry sale

Spend any time tracking down juicy deals on PC games, and you'll soon be made aware of Amazon's US branch, and their regular offers on cheap downloads and Steam keys. As residents of the UK, those sales forced us to a) look on jealously, or b) shadily lie about our address to bypass Amazon's flimsy residence check. Now, we're free to step out of that grey area, because the always-behind Amazon UK has finally caught up to the idea that digital games are a thing you can sell.

The new storefront is still in beta, so the selection is sparse (and Ubisoft heavy), but that does mean some acceptable deals on the various Far Cry games. Alternatively, you'll find some pretty terrible deals on Call of Juarez, Trials and I Am Alive. The sale is due to end at some unspecified time today - although given the slightly lacklustre price cuts, don't feel too upset if you miss it

Depending on the game, you'll either get a download through Amazon, or a key for Steam/Origin/Uplay (or whatever other proprietary distribution platforms still exist). Right now, it's not much to get excited about - with a catalogue and prices that are hardly going to inspire you to switch from your retailer of choice. Still, with time, Amazon's UK branch might eventually catch up to the year 2013, and its American cousin, and offer a solid competitor to the dominant platforms.