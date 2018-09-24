Popular

Almost everything on Rakuten is 15% off right now

By

Grab a GTX 1070 for only $342.

Rakuten is one of the best online stores for PC hardware, especially with the site's frequent deals. From now until tomorrow at midnight (11:59PM PST), almost everything on Rakuten is 15% off (up to a maximum of $60 off), and we've highlighted some PC-related deals.

To get the discount, you'll need to use coupon code SAVE15 at checkout. The code can only be used on a single transaction with one merchant, certain products are excluded (like gift cards and bulk purchases), and it's only valid in the United States.

That being said, here are some PC-related deals:

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info. 

Corbin Davenport

Corbin is a tech writer, browser extension developer, and web developer living in Georgia.
See comments