Allow this gamer womb to envelop you, if you dare

Cooler Master is calling the Orb X a "fully immersive multi-purpose semi-enclosed workstation for gamers and professionals," but I'm calling it "the gamer womb." The egg-shaped Orb X has a sleekness that makes it less threatening than the Acer Predator Thronos, which looks like a torture device that COBRA uses to brainwash members of GI Joe.

The cockpit supports up to three 27" monitors or a single 49" ultrawide that lowers from a fully automated motorized shuttle dome, encasing you as if it were an incubator producing the next gamer legend. The Orb's chassis has built-in surround sound speakers, a recliner, a full-sized keyboard, and a mouse pad tray that wirelessly powers devices. Also, a cup holder.

The hatch in the back conceals a compartment that'll fit your desktop PC along with a place for additional USB ports and chair controls. Strips of RGB lighting decorate the edges of the gamer pod for ambiance. Considering the Orb X is designed to spending loads of time in, it makes sense that Cooler Master tries to provide enough quality of life features to keep you from getting up unless you genuinely have to.

Cooler Master did not reveal a price nor release date for Orb X. It's safe to assume that if you have to ask how much a fully immersive gaming pod experience costs, you probably can't afford a fully immersive gaming pod experience. Oh, and it comes in black, too.