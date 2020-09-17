Here are the Spelunky 2 characters we've met so far

Ready to meet the lovable cast of Spelunky 2 characters? The adorable sequel is brimming with brand new friends that join its iconic staples. Hanging out with the characters you've unlocked back at the camp is a great way to get to know them, but it'll take you some time to discover everyone in Spelunky 2's mysterious worlds.

But that's not all when it comes to your various possible companions: It's now possible to randomise the pets you can save on each level. So, alongside dear old Monty the pug, you can carry Poochi the hamster, and Percy the cat all the way to the exit for an additional heart. Anyway, that's enough talk about these cuties, allow me to introduce you to all the Spelunky 2 characters I've encountered so far.

All the Spelunky 2 characters we've met so far

Unlockable characters

Unlocking playable characters works in a similar way to the first game. If you spot a coffin with a skull painted on it while exploring a level, open it to rescue the character locked inside. Bear in mind that the coffins can spawn anywhere on the level, so their locations are not fixed. Helping Hands may also burst out of these resting places.

Ana Spelunky

Ana has traveled all the way to the Moon to look for her parents. Her dad just so happens to be Spelunky from the first game, so she's confident navigating strange zones filled with dangerous creatures.

Margaret Tunnel

Margaret is keen to build her own pirate ship, one day. Until then, she's happy exploring what the levels below the Moon's surface have to offer. She's ditched her purple outfit for a pink one in Spelunky 2.

Colin Northward

Lured into the caves by the promise of finding Olmec, Colin Northward is a curious fellow. His aqua suit makes him hard to miss. You may remember him from the first game—his beard and hat have always reminded me of Van Pelt from the original Jumanji movie.

Roffy D. Sloth

You cannot play Spelunky without crossing paths with a sloth. Roffy is supposedly a quiet character. I'm just jealous of his awesome jacket and quiff.

Alto Singh

Alto is back. His journal entry mentions that he works in physical education, handy for Spelunky 2's difficult jumps and climbable ropes.

Liz Mutton

Liz returns, looking stylish as ever in her green outfit and bow. She's well-prepared to trek through the wilds of Spelunky 2's perilous levels.

LISE Project

You'll bump into robot enemies in Volcana, but you can trust LISE Project's friendly smile. She was designed to explore and collect data and will reportedly reunite with her creators in 1000 years time. That's one long shift.

NPCs

Spend some time exploring each level to meet these NPCs. There are lots of new characters to meet, and some of them may reward you for helping them.

Terra Tunnel: In charge of building shortcuts. She'll ask you for supplies.

In charge of building shortcuts. She'll ask you for supplies. Hired Hand: Trapped in the caves. Often a nuisance, but occasionally helpful.

Trapped in the caves. Often a nuisance, but occasionally helpful. Shopkeeper: Save up your gold and spend it in his shop. Shoplift at your own risk.

Save up your gold and spend it in his shop. Shoplift at your own risk. Tun: Part with $10,000 to try her Moon challenge. You may uncover some interesting items.

Part with $10,000 to try her Moon challenge. You may uncover some interesting items. Yang: Found near the Turkey pen. Return all the turkeys to the pen and receive a key as a reward.

Found near the Turkey pen. Return all the turkeys to the pen and receive a key as a reward. Caveman Shopkeeper: An entrepreneur at heart.

An entrepreneur at heart. Madame Tusk: A glamorous walrus that you can meet in some shops.

A glamorous walrus that you can meet in some shops. Tusk's Bodyguard: Don't mess with Madame Tusk, unless you want to answer to her faithful Bodyguard.

Don't mess with Madame Tusk, unless you want to answer to her faithful Bodyguard. Parsley: The youngest of three sisters—found through a doorway on the Jungle level.

The youngest of three sisters—found through a doorway on the Jungle level. Parsnip: The middle child of three sisters.

The middle child of three sisters. Parmesan: The eldest of three sisters.

Pets

There are three pets in Spelunky 2, but you can set these to random in the menu if you'd prefer to see a different pet on each level: