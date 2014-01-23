Alienware Steam Machines will be upgradeable after all

A couple of days ago we reported the confusing and disappointing news that you will not be able to upgrade Alienware's Steam Machine , one of the more promising models involved in Valve's foray into the living room unveiled at CES 2014. But apparently that's not true at all.

Speaking with Eurogamer , Alienware's General Manager Frank Azor—who provided the initial quote about Alienware's Steam Machine not being upgradeable—clarified his original statement saying that you will be able to upgrade it, just that it won't be “easy.”

"Enabling customers the opportunity to upgrade components has been a core tenet for Alienware since the company was founded, and that remains true today," he said. “Considering we've purposefully designed the Alienware Steam Machine to be smaller than the latest generation consoles, upgrading the internal components will not be as easy as compared to other platforms, such as the Alienware X51, but we will not prevent a customer from upgrading."

That's a relief, because the initial news came off as a little opportunistic when paired with the announcement that Alienware plans to release a new model of its Steam Machine every year (even rival custom PC retailer CyberPowerPC was calling Alienware out on Twitter ).