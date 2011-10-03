Aliens: Colonial Marines trailer shows 11 minutes of in-game footage, fights Alien queen

[VAMS id="w3AESPQuS4D31"]

Here's eleven minutes of in-game footage from Aliens: Colonial Marines, with some additional commentary from Gearbox CEO, Randy Pitchford. The film took a long, long time to get to the Alien-blasting, but in the demo we see a dozen taken out in the first few minutes. The Aliens license is strangely cursed. So many developers have been influenced by ruined facilities like Hadley's Hope and the Aliens monster that the source material that inspired them can seem a little generic but OMG HE JUST PICKED UP A PULSE RIFLE. And it's one of those turrets! Now there's an alien queen! Power Loaders have flame throwers now!