Aliens: Colonial Marines delayed until Autumn

Aliens: Colonial Marines has been delayed from Spring this year, to Autumn. The darker months of late 2012 will better suit the co-op shooter, which was announced several millennia ago, shortly after the birth of the universe.

SEGA explain the delay over on Edge , saying that the process of making a game about shooting aliens in the face is "a process of creativity and invention" that doesn't "necessarily follow the structure of an assembly line."

“We don't want to sacrifice the creative process just for the sake of following a blue print." they add. "We prefer to have the creative discovery shape that blue print because our goal is to make a great game, and we are prioritizing this goal over the previously targeted date.”

Colonial Marines was originally slated for 2008, but then Gearbox got sidetracked by other projects, including Duke Nukem Forever. We've waited this long, so a few more months is probably no big deal. If Colonial Marines can capture the comeraderie and hyper-macho posing with Smart Guns that made Aliens famous, it should be worth the wait.