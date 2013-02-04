Alien Noire countdown website holds possible Prey 2 connection

A countdown website called Alien Noir has been launched, with possible ties to Human Head's Prey 2. On the surface, there's not much to go on - some gobbledegook glyphs and obtuse timers - but a NeoGAF post shows the (now removed) meta tag content listing "Prey 2," "Bethesda," and "Human Head Studios".

Further hints include the Whois site registration data, which lists the owner as The Collective, an organisation in the sci-fi world of the game.

Then there's the title itself, "Alien Noir" a term that's long been used to describe game's Mirror's Edge-meets-Blade Runner tone and setting.

Of course, it could just be someone who wanted to make a ridiculous looking web counter. Either way, it's due to finish on March 1st.

Despite looking mighty promising, Prey 2 has had a troubled development history, being placed on hold, with Bethesda saying "that game development has not progressed satisfactorily this past year, and the game does not currently meet our quality standards." A Human Head designer confirmed in October that the game hadn't been axed . Hopefully we'll have some good news next month.

