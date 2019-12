Some luminous new Prey 2 shots have arrived, the kind of screenshots you could leave on your screen as a light source at night to cover your place in a neon, cyberpunk glow. Though best not to use the shot of the creepy wide-headed alien. You don't want those four eyes following you around the room. Check out our Prey 2 preview for more on the game, or head below for more rain-slick city streets.