Alien Isolation trailer shows the unlikelihood of survival

Here's a little known E3 fact for you. Every year, E3's organisers set quantum explosives underneath the show floor. If the games industry goes for more than one hour without releasing a new trailer, it detonates, trapping us all in a never-ending press conference hosted by the demonic amalgamation of all publishing executives. Thank goodness Creative Assembly had this Alien: Isolation trailer to hand.

It's not the most informative look at the game—although I'm a sucker for logos being given that '70s graphics treatment. And the tone throughout is exactly what an Alien game should be: frail, panicked and lonely.

For a more detailed look at the game, check out Evan's hands-on report .