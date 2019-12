The 2.5 update for Aion - Empyrean Calling - is now available. The game was already easily one of the most graphically impressive MMOs on the market, being built on the CryEngine that powered the original Far Cry. There's also an expanded character customisation tool and several other touches and alternations to further improve the game. You can see them all in motion in the video above.

Players can access the new content on the games test server now.

[via Rock, Paper, Shotgun ]