Age of Wulin screenshots show a Wuxia wonderland

I'm as much of a fan of improbably pretty martial arts movies as anyone. Yet for some reason, while games based on the ancient art of kicking someone in the face are common, those that share the fantastic setting of Chinese Wuxia movies are not.

Enter Age of Wulin, which is doing its best to plug a Jade Empire shaped hole in my heart. The free to play MMO is clearly inspired by the likes of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and House of Flying Daggers, and wears its preposterous martial artistry on its sleeve.

We've got our hands on some new artwork for the game, so enjoy these lovely images below.