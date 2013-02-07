Age of Wonders III announced, a turn-based strategy/RPG hybrid

Triumph Studios, the group of wizards responsible for the Age of Wonders games and wacky Overlord adventures, is pooling its mystical powers together after four years to forge Age of Wonders III , a "modern re-imagining" of the celebrated turn-based strategy series primed for a late 2013 release.

Accompanying a new engine and tactical battle system are "RPG-style leader classes like Warlord, Theocrat, Rogue, and Sorcerer, along with a wide selection of specializations." Your choice of class reflects your empire's social and cultural identity. A Goblin Theocrat, as Triumph describes it, can wage holy crusades for goblin-dom using "cute, winged goblin angels equipped with flaming weapons." Oh yes, this sounds pleasing .

Players can join either "the mighty Commonwealth Empire or the Court of the High Elves, founded after the reunion of the Dark Elves and Wood Elves" in the story-based campaign. I'm joining whichever side has the goblin-hell-flame-angels.

No word on a more specific release date beyond this autumn, but the game's official website and an announcement trailer (above) featuring overpowering music is up for viewing.