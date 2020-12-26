Boxing Day Sales 2020: the best PC gaming deals available today

The Boxing Day sales are here to assuage that palpable sense of exhausted anti-climax which always follows Christmas Day. The run-up to Christmas itself is one of such extended build up that by the time Boxing Day rolls around all we want to do is lounge about on the sofa, consume leftovers and an assortment of booze and chocolate (sometimes mixed together), and nothing else.

But chances are you're so burned out by the constant quest for that perfect present for the awkward humans in your life that you need a little retail therapy just for yourself. Especially if it turns out that you are the awkward human in someone else's life and whatever they got you for Christmas just didn't hit the spot.

And Boxing Day deals represent a great opportunity to bag yourself exactly what you did want for Christmas and only 24 hours too late. Eager to get a jump on the January sales, retailers are increasingly dropped pants on price early to entice the shoppers in. That's especially true this year, where retail has been seriously struggling in many sectors, and the competition for your money is more hard-fought than ever before.

Which all ought to mean there will be some great Boxing Day deals going around today, and we'll be casting our eyes over the best Boxing Day PC deals to ensure you're getting eyes on the top offers around.

Boxing Day top deals today

LG OLED CX 55-inch | £1,399 £1,299 at John Lewis (save £100)

The CX-series OLEDs from LG are some of the best TVs around, but more than that they're among the best gaming TVs too. Plug your PC into an LG OLED and you'll be treated to the most beautiful panel, with refresh rates to make the most of your high-performance parts. The recent saving is £100, but not long ago this 55-inch version was around £1,800.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Model | Intel i7 | GTX 1660 Ti | £1,599.99 £1,099.98 at Amazon (save £500.01)

Razer makes some delightful laptops, and the Blade 15 is our favourite gaming laptop of any of them. This 2020 Base Model has had almost a third slashed from its price and is now down to a little over a grand. For that you get a lovely 1080p, 144Hz panel, a 6-c0re, 12-thread Intel i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti. Okay, Cyberpunk 2077 at 144fps might be out of reach, but that will still deliver decent mobile gaming frame rates.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Super Mario 3D All-Stars Bundle | £235.99 £219 at Currys (save £16.99)

Let's be honest, there's no other games console that makes sense for a PC gamer to be rocking as their second machine. Sure, the PlayStation gets its exclusives, but the Switch, including the excellent Switch Lite, offers an entirely different, more versatile gaming experience on the go. And Nintendo's first-party games are some of the absolute best.View Deal

Samsung 4K Crystal UHD TV | 43-inch | HDR | £449 £319 at Very (save £130)

These days it feels like if you're not getting a 55-inch TV you're behind the times and so very 2010. But this 43-inch Samsung is fantastic value, even at its normal price, and for just over £300 the UE43TU7100 has genuinely impressive picture quality and interface for such an affordable 4K TV.View Deal

Corsair H100i | CPU cooler | £114.99 £97.74 at Amazon (save 15%)

If you want to get the most out of your CPU a quality chip chiller is a must. And if you want to keep noise to a minimum the same is true. And the Corsair H100i is one of the top all-in-one liquid CPU coolers around. It's simple to install, easy to manage, and, more importantly, does it all rather quietly. And it has RGB illumination on it so you can tell when it gets real hot.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 | Wireless | Hi-Fi-grade DAC | £219.99 £169.99 at Amazon (save £50)

Wireless headsets are where cable-free tech makes the most sense to me and the ROG Fusion 700 tries to give you the best of both worlds. It's sporting Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for wireless communication and a wired connection with a Hi-Fi-Grade DAC and headphone amp for seriously high-end wired sound. That makes it easy to chat, and stellar for immersive gaming too.View Deal

Crucial X8 | USB-C | 2TB | Up to 1,050MB/s | £305.99 £189.99 at Amazon (save £116)

External storage might not be a necessity on your average gaming desktop PC, but for laptops and the latest games consoles it can be vital. And having a speedy option such as the Crucial X8 means you can store and load your games from an attached drive, as well as shift around huge data sets from place to place in double quick time.View Deal

WD Black SN750 | 500GB | PCIe 3.0 | £115.99 £74.99 at Amazon (save £41)

The WD Black SN750 was one of our favourite SSDs from the last generation of drives. It's an NVMe SSD that can give its Samsung equivalents a run for their money and often for a cheaper price too. This 500GB version comes with a heatsink to keep things running at top speed no matter how hard you push it, and contains enough speedy storage for at least your CoD install.View Deal

Sabrent RocketQ | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | £129.99 £99.99 at Amazon (save £30).

Sabrent has almost come out of nowhere this year to suddenly become one of the most competitive SSD brands outside of Samsung and WD. This RocketQ drive sports QLC memory, which is why you can get a 1TB SSD for less than £100, but at this sort of scale, on a PCIe 3.0 drive, you don't really suffer from the lower traditional performance of QLC. This really is a great, relatively speed, mainstream SSD for a great price.View Deal

ProperAV Sit or Stand Laptop Desk | £99.99 £79.99 at Maplin (£20 off)

Working from home? Yeah, us too. While we're at our desks more than ever, it's important that we take care of our health. The ProperAV Sit or Stand Up laptop desk is one way to do just that for laptop users, offering an adjustable laptop desk able to shift into five height settings from sitting to standing.View Deal

