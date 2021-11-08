Activision exec reveals Warzone's new Pacific map, sewn into his jacket

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting an all-new map set in the Pacific called Caldera, and while it's not releasing for another month, we did finally get a look at the map's layout late last week. The map image didn't come from Infinity Ward or Raven, though, but from Activision chief creative officer Pelle Sjoenell, who as Charlie Intel explained tweeted a picture of a Call of Duty: Vanguard promotional jacket that was given to Warzone content creators and "big names in the community" during an event on November 3.

The jacket looks nice enough, but what matters is the liner, which has the new map sewn into it.

The #Warzone Pacific Map 👁👃🏻👁 @CallofDuty #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/eGTyW62KQyNovember 4, 2021 See more

Here's a quick-and-dirty blowup of the new map:

(Image credit: Activision)

The map is labeled "Operation Alpha" and dated for May 16, 1941, which in the real world predates US entry into World War 2 by roughly seven months. Points of interest include the Naval Shipyard, Ore Processing Docks, Beach Defenses, Submarine Base, City Capital, Fishing Village, Airport, Taro Farms, Phosphor Mines, and somewhat more ominously, Volcano and Ancient Structures.

It's a clever tease but also carefully controlled, and so unfortunately there are no other details to be seen at this point. We'll no doubt be learning more soon, though: Warzone's new Pacific map is set to go live on December 2.