Action sports game Disc Jam is having a free weekend on Steam

Somewhere between hockey and tennis is Disc Jam, a clever little action plus sports title that came out last year, and which is currently having a free weekend on Steam. It’s a strategic game about lining up your shots and throws to outfox opponents, leaving them surprised, reeling, and unable to react. This is a great chance for fans of games like Rocket League to try out another in a similar genre. You can also play as that absolute unit on the right:

Just look at the size of that lad. Though it takes the particularly non-PC tack of recommending a controller, Disc Jam is still a few hours of fun, and fie upon that. It plays just fine without. Go see Disc Jam on Steam.