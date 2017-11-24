Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with GTX 1060 on sale for $900

Black Friday is upon us, and the deals are here. Right off the bat, we have an excellent one: the Acer Predator Helios 300 is on sale for $900 at Amazon. This is an excellent budget gaming laptop—it actually won that very honor in our guide to the best gaming laptops—featuring an Intel Core i7-7700HQ, GTX 1060 6GB, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.

The Predator Helios 300 is a 15.6-inch VR-ready laptop with a 1080p matte screen. Even at MSRP, the Helios won out on value, as most gaming laptops with this feature spec cost upwards of $1,250. At $900 here, it's an absolute steal. Grab one here.

