Ace of Spades launch trailer shows cube carnage, obligatory Motörhead

Ace of Spades seems like what would happen if you dumped a Home Depot on Battlefield. Yes, it touts an obvious comparison—Minecraft with guns, gasp —but the apparent copycatting didn't chip away at PC Gamer freelancer Cara Ellison's fun blowing fellow block-people to bits during her hands-on last month.

Set to the crunchy chords of Spades' musical namesake, the launch trailer introduces each team's classes (Marksman: yes, please) and shows some clever tunnel flanks. Ace of Spades is buyable on Steam for $10/£6.