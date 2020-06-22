Popular

Absurdist RPG Hylics 2 will be out tomorrow, here's a weird trailer

By

Your guess is as good as mine, honestly.

Hylics was a surreal RPG by Mason Lindroth, as much an art gallery as a videogame. Writing about it for us, Giada Zavaris said, "The best moments of Hylics are when it reminds you that it's not truly a videogame, but more of a toy—when you're playing a song with friends, picking vegetables, building sandcastles on a beach. Small Interactions that make the environment melt and crumble under your touch. It's a small world, yet it feels more lively than bigger RPGs full of static, untouchable elements."

A sequel has been in the works for a couple of years now, and will be released tomorrow. The latest trailer is as weird as you'd expect from a game where you play a moon-faced golem who engages in Earthbound-esque RPG battles with attacks called Soul Crisper, Fate Sandbox, and Nematode, and you can apparently damage someone by eating a banana at them in a threatening manner.

Hylics 2 will be available on itch.io and Steam. Here's a summary of what it's about from the Steam page: "The tyrant Gibby’s minions seek to reconstitute their long-presumed-annihilated master. It’s up to our crescent headed protagonist Wayne to assemble a crew and put a stop to that sort of thing." So there you go.

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments