Absolver: Downfall is a free expansion that will let you fight like Bruce Lee

Absolver, the multiplayer martial arts romp, will be fattened up with an expansion later this month. Downfall introduces a new combat style, an additional game mode and school challenges; best of all, it’s free.

The heart of the expansion is the Downfall game mode, tasking pugilists with delving into the Adalian Mine, alone or with pals, to defeat Arcell and his followers, a group of corrupted Prospects. By fighting through the mines, players will gain currency that can be turned into experience and gear.

It sounds like it’s something you’ll be repeating quite a few times, doing runs to get powerful enough to take out the big boss, Arcell. Though the mines will change when you dive back in for more.

Faejin is the new fighting style, inspired by Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do martial art and philosophy. Sloclap warns that it’s a tricky style to master. “Absolvers will need to balance the fluidly powered offense with different defensive abilities that shift with your stance."

Finally there are the school challenges, testing Absolver’s player clans and making members compete with each other on their way up the reworked leaderboards. Expect new equipment, too, including new sets, two prestige variants, weapons and masks.

If you're thinking of picking the game up when the expansion drops, make sure to take a gander at our Absolver beginner's guide.

Absolver: Downfall is due out on September 25.