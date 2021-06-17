Absolute Drift: Zen Edition is free on GOG

GOG is giving away another game in its 2021 Summer Sale: For the next two days, users can pick up the minimalist top-down drifting sim Absolute Drift: Zen Edition at no charge.

Absolute Drift features six customizable drift cars that can be taken out in three different modes—Driftkhana, Drifting, and Mountain Drifting—across a total of 34 levels. There are also five free-roaming areas including an airport, docks, and a "floating metropolis," with online leaderboards, replays, and ghost cars.

The Zen Edition on GOG, developed with Race the Sun studio FlippFly, adds event challenges, a Drift Lines mode in which you have to drift through targets on the road, five night-themed Midnight Events, and a new tutorial and in-game guide to help you get rolling.

To grab your free copy of Absolute Drift, pop around to gog.com and scroll down the front page until you see the banner—it's free for keeps until 6 am PT/9 am ET on June 19. The GOG Summer Sale runs until June 28.