A Steam sale for JRPGs is coming next month

Valve has announced a new Steam sale for JRPGs, which will run from March 14 through to March 21.

Announced via the Steamworks Development events page, Valve states that the sale is "open to games built around the JRPG style of mechanics and gameplay." It's a definition that leaves a fair bit of room for interpretation. I wonder if games like Anachronox, which borrows heavily from JRPG convention, would qualify by this metric?

Valve also points out that a discount is "not required" to participate in the Steam JRPG sale, which seems… not much like a sale. But Valve will be "prioritising the visibility and showcasing of games that have a discount during the event." So, you don't have to have a discount, but it's probably a good idea.

It's worth noting the JRPG sale transpires before Valve's new rules surrounding sales and discounts come into place, which means developer discounts can still be as little as one percent. This is set to change on March 28th, when discounts will be limited to a minimum of ten percent off, and the cooldown period between discounts is reduced from six weeks to 28 days.

Anyway, now might be a good time to check out our list of the best JRPGs on PC, so you can keep your eyes peeled for a cracking adventure at a bargain price.