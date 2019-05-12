A rock paper scissors competition is being broadcast on Twitch

You can see a lot of unusual things on Twtich beyond people playing videogames, whether it's IRL streams of people's lives or variety shows. You can also, if you tune in right now, watch a rock paper scissors championship.

It's being hosted by Beyond the Summit, who typically bring you "global coverage of E-sports events." There's a full team of commentators involved, and I have just heard them describe this "the coveted rock papers scissors championship" as "a savage tournament."

It's real, it's sponsored by Monster energy drinks, and you can watch it on Twitch right here.