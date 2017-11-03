A new Overwatch cinematic reveals the tragic origin story of Reinhardt

A new Overwatch cinematic debuted today at BlizzCon, this one telling the origin story of Reinhardt—a sad tale of friendship, teamwork, and honor.

As we've come to expect, this is another outstanding cinematic that expands upon the stories around the characters that make the Overwatch backstory so interesting. Young Reinhardt was arrogant, flashy, and impetuous—and not originally chosen to join Overwatch. Circumstances changed all that, and made him into the warrior he is now: One who hears the call, and answers. Always.

Blizzard also unveiled a new Overwatch Hero today, the support healer Moira, and a new theme park map called Blizzard World. BlizzCon is on all weekend, and we'll keep you posted.