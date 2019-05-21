A new Grid racing game is coming in September

As racing games go, Grid is good: Grid 2 earned an 82/100 review score in 2013 and Grid Autosport got 86/100 a year later for delivering "magnificent racing stemming from a refinement of Grid 1s greatness." And then, for whatever reason, that was it for the series—until today, when developer Codemasters announced that another one is on the way.

Drivers in the new Grid will take GT, Touring, Stoc, Muscle, Super-Modified, and other car types through multiple modes on circuit tracks, ovals, and out on the streets. Damage modeling will impact the car's performance and handling, and too much contact with one racer will make them "a nemesis who will stop at nothing to get their revenge in the race"—Mozu take the wheel!

Past Grid games have been detailed and authentic, but also managed to maintain an easygoing level of accessibility, which is what I really appreciate about them: I like racing games that make me feel like a super-pro wheelman, not demand that I actually be one. The new game aims to continue that tradition, "with a learning curve that appeals to both casual arcade gamers through to the core simulation racers."

"The game offers so much variety and depth, from the number of modern and classic cars through to the locations and race options," Grid game director Chris Smith said. "Renowned for its handling, the game will appeal to all types of player, from casual drivers who want a lean-in challenge, to sim drivers who want some serious fun."

It will also feature two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso, who served as a consultant on the game and will appear in it as well. Players will take on Alonso's FA Racing team in different classes of races before meeting the man, and his world-beating Renault R26, in a final showdown event.

The new game will be called simply Grid—the first in the series is actually called Race Driver: Grid—and is scheduled to come out on September 13.