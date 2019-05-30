A new Darksiders will be revealed at E3

Darksiders 3 was a very okay game and maybe more importantly, it was a financial success: Not a runaway hit, but an expectations-meeter, which was enough to ensure more Darksiders games in the future. The first of them will be revealed on June 13 at E3 during a panel entitled Darksiders: Action Adventure Evolved.

The word of the new game is technically a leak, I suppose, since it didn't come by way of an official announcement from THQ Nordic. But it wasn't a hastily covered-up slip on YouTube or social media. It's actually posted in the schedule for the E3 Coliseum, a fan-oriented "main stage" event produced by Game Awards guy Geoff Keighley "that brings videogame fans closer to their favorite games and creators." It will feature "panels, conversations, and other special events," and will run over all three days of E3.

This particular panel is "a discussion about the inception of the Darksiders universe and where it’s headed next," the schedule says. "This panel will coincide with the E3 2019 unveil of a brand new Darksiders game that takes the franchise in a fresh direction. This is a panel discussion about the art and business of creating and maintaining an action adventure franchise rich in-game and corporate lore."

I have no idea what "corporate lore" is or how it fits into a game about the Horsemen of the Apocalypse and a war between Heaven and Hell, but a new Darksiders game sounds okay to me. There's currently nothing about a new Darksiders game mentioned on the official website or social media channels, so for now at least, we'll have to wait for E3 to find out more. We'll be covering the show, and we'll let you know what happens.

Thanks, Wccftech.