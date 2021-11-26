A massive 4TB NVMe SSD is definitely overkill, but for $250 off I'll consider it

If there's one thing PC gamers love more in their rigs than a fancy graphics card, it's having way more storage than they'll ever really need. The majority of our best Black Friday SSD deals clock in around 1-2TB, but if those don't cut it for you, this massive 4TB Sabrent NVMe SSD is worth a look. At $750, this is the Sabrent's biggest price drop ever.

Speaking as someone that's still rocking a 1TB spinning platter drive, it does seem like a very good time to make the jump to an NVMe SSD. The price of this Sabrent is nothing to scoff at (even on sale, it's half the price of my entire computer), but 4TB is probably all the storage you would need for a very long while, all in one convenient slot in your PC.

Of course, another option is to buy two 2TB NVMe drives, which judging by our best SSD deals right now, may be the more frugal option if you don't mind slower PCIe 3.0 drives. The Sabrent is undeniably luxury storage, but it's also wicked fast with PCIe 4.0 and leaves room in your case for even more upgrades in the future.

Sabrent Rocket Q4 4TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 | 4TB | PCIe 4.0 | $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon (save $250)

We loved this Sabrent 4TB NVMe SSD's speed and massive space in our review, but even at its lowest price ever, it's definitely a luxury purchase. Still, you're getting exactly what you pay for: lots of storage that doesn't sacrifice speed.

In our glowing 90% review, Alan said the Sabrent offers "excellent synthetic performance and decent throughput in the real world, and all for a tempting price. Not quite the fastest around, but not far off."

