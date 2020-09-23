Popular

A Linux update may have let slip AMD Big Navi's mammoth core specs

By

AMD's Sienna Cichlid and Navy Flounder GPU details for all to see.

The Radeon RX 6000 looks like it could live up to the hype.
(Image credit: AMD)

The summer of leaks continues, this time with the attention turning to AMD's next-gen GPUs based on the RDNA 2 architecture, which we'll find out more about on October 28. An enterprising redditor (via Tom's Hardware) was digging around the Radeon Open Compute (ROCm) code and discovered what appears to be a specification list for two of AMD's next generation GPUs.

GPU specification from the Linux Kernal Update
ParameterSienna CichlidNavy Flounder
gc_num_se42
gc_num_cu_per_sh1010
gc_num_sh_per_se22
gc_num_rb_per_se44
gc_num_tccs1612
gc_num_gprs10241024
gc_num_max_gs_thds3232
gc_gs_table_depth3232
gc_gsprim_buff_depth17921792
gc_double_offchip_lds_buffer10241024
gc_wave_size3232
gc_max_waves_per_simd1616
gc_lds_size6464
num_sc_per_sh 11
num_packer_per_sc 44

Details for two GPUs codenamed Sienna Cichlid (Navi 21, or Big Navi) and Navy Flounder (Navi 22 or 23) were revealed. Of most interest here is the fact that Big Navi does appear to confirm the rumours that it will be a 80 CU (Compute Unit) chip, while Navy Flounder appears to have 40 CUs. Multiply the top three numbers in the table to get the CU count. According to the document Big Navi will have a 256-bit memory bus, while Navy Flounder appears to have a 192-bit memory bus. 

It's too early to say how these numbers relate to performance, or whether they're even accurate, but the general rumours are that Big Navi shouldn't be far off the performance of the Nvidia RTX 3080. If true that could make for some seriously interesting competition—something we haven't had for a few years now. We'll have to wait and see. 

As for Navy Flounder, it appears to be a replacement of the Radeon RX 5700 XT, but using the newer RDNA 2 architecture, which supports real time ray tracing among other goodies. Obviously we have no indication of performance or pricing yet, but hopefully AMD can keep Nvidia honest all the way through the stack.

AMD still has just over a month to go before these cards are officially announced, but we'd have to assume that the underlying hardware won't change at this point—there simply isn't enough time to do so. Even so, you should still take these specs with a pinch of salt, as they aren't official, even if they appear to come from a legitimate source.

Alan Dexter

Alan has spent far too much of his life in World of Warcraft and playing Magic the Gathering to be a normal human being, which is why he has retreated to the warm embrace of gaming hardware. 
