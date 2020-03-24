A leaked Star Wars 1313 screenshot backs up rumours that it was a Boba Fett game

A screenshot allegedly from Star Wars 1313, which was shelved in 2013, has surfaced online, giving us a look at the cavernous underworld of Coruscant's Level 1313, complete with the protagonist who looks a lot like a celebrity bounty hunter you're probably familiar with. Take a look at the full screen version below.

(Image credit: Disney)

Shared on Reddit by LifeByTheSword, the screenshot gives off some major Bounty Hunter vibes. The PS2 game followed Jango Fett, Boba's clone-dad, as he hunted down a Dark Jedi prior to the character's introduction in Attack of the Clones. Much of the game was spent in dingy locations, like Coruscant's seedier areas, doing dirty jobs and chasing bounties.

Star Wars 1313 seemed poised to be something similar. We would have played another bounty hunter, who was rumoured to be a young Boba Fett. Before it was dissolved in 2013, LucasArts never confirmed the identity of the protagonist, but in a discussion about a leaked animation test, animator James Zachary confirmed the character in that specific video was not the infamous bounty hunter. He stopped short of confirming or denying that Boba Fett was added later, however, saying "I don't think I can say much about this [without] stormtroopers knocking down my door." The Mandalorian-style helmet certainly suggests it's Boba Fett.

After Star Wars 1313 was cancelled, our hopes were raised a few more times, with other singleplayer Star Wars games picking up the torch, but each of them shared 1313's fate, until last year's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Though it ended up being well received, it proved to be a more conventional Star Wars game, at least thematically, giving us another planet-hopping adventure with a naive, optimistic young Jedi.

Star Wars 1313 is unlikely to be resurrected, but more Star Wars games are reportedly in development, including a sequel to Fallen Order. There's also the mysterious Project Maverick, which was spotted when it was added to PSN earlier this month. No details accompanied its appearance, but the art suggests something space-based. Who among us hasn't dreamed of playing a new Rogue Squadron?