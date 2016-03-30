A freel trial version of Unravel is now on Origin

The yarn-based puzzle-platformer Unravel exists in that murky, grey area typified by 70/100 review scores: Probably not quite as good as you'd hoped, but still interesting enough that the urge to give it a shot persists. It's not super-expensive—the price tag is $20, currently on sale for $15—but twenty bucks is twenty bucks, as they say. What's a curious but not not especially deep-pocketed gamer to do?

That question now has an easy answer: Try the demo. A trial version of Unravel is now available on Origin that offers ten hours of play in the game's first level. And that's ten hours of actual playtime, not a straight countdown, so you can put it down and come back to it as much as you want. If you dig it, you can buy the full game and pick up from where you left off, and if not, you've managed to satisfy your curiosity while spending zero dollars. That's a win in my book.