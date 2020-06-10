'80s Sega platformer Alex Kidd is making a comeback with Miracle World DX

"Alex Kidd" is the Obi-Wan Kenobi of Sega characters—the kind of mostly forgotten series that will inspire Sega diehards to mutter now that's a name I haven't heard in a long time... But he's back, and despite not going on a 2D platformer adventure since 1990, Alex's knees look like they still work just fine.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is a remake of the first Alex Kidd game, released on the Master System in 1986. The trailer above shows off a pretty cute pixel art makeover, as well as a "retro mode" that looks to preserve the original's much more limited graphics. It overall looks like a simpler remake than the lusciously hand-drawn Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap from a few years back, but even in the one minute trailer above, I'm seriously digging the music.

