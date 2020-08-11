3D Realms is having an online event with John Romero, Cliff Bleszinski, and more

Did you notice that odd tweet from 3D Realms last week, for something called RD2020? Today the mystery was revealed, and it is not, as some suggested, a Ruke Dukem reboot: It is Realms Deep, an online event running over the weekend of September 5-6 that will serve up news and announcements from 3D Realms, 1C Entertainment, New Blood Interactive, Nightdive Studios, Running With Scissors, and more.

The event will also feature appearances by a few people from the game industry you might have heard of, including former id Software guys John Romero, Tim Willits, and American McGee, Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski, veteran artist Chuck Jones, and voice actors Jon St. John (Duke Nukem) and Stephan Weyte (Blood).

"Realms Deep 2020 gives us the chance to highlight what we’re working on while showcasing all the badass projects our friends are cooking up," 3D Realms VP Frederik Schreiber said. "It’s been a strange year, but we want to treat this as an awesome casual hangout with our fans and friends."

Event-exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase throughout the event, with all proceeds raised going to Child's Play, an international charity dedicated to bringing toys and videogames to children in hospitals. If you'd like to do a solid for the kids without cluttering up your room with more stuff that you really don't need, straight donation links will also be available during each stream.

Realms Deep will run from 11 am PT/2 pm ET until 4 pm PT/7 pm ET on September 5, and pick up again over the same time on September 6, on the 3D Realms Twitch channel. Ahead of that, a Realms Deep Steam Sale will kick off on September 3.