10 Old Republic advanced classes announced

Bioware have announced ten more class specialisations for Star Wars: The Old Republic, with a few details on the role and abilities of each. There are two specialisations for each of the Imperial Agent, Sith Inquisitor, Bounty Hunter, Jedi Consular and Trooper classes.



Jedi Consular The Shadow deals damage with a double-bladed lightsaber The Wizard fights with a single bladed lightsaber while healing allies.



Imperial Agent The Operative can use stealth. In combat, uses a blaster rifle or energy blade for burst damage. The Sniper class deals straight ranged damage with his sniper rifle.



Sith Inquisitor Sorcerer - straight damage with sith favourites like force lightning. Armed with a single bladed lightsaber. Assassin - Can use stealth to surprise foes, dealing massive burst damage with a double bladed lightsaber



Bounty Hunter Powertech - We've asked Bioware what this means. Shields? Jetpacks? Some sort of utility class with tricks up his sleeve, probably. Mercenary - Again, no idea what this is yet, but we've asked Bioware to clarify. More likely to be a straight damage dealer to Powertech's utility class.



Trooper The Commando wears heavy armour and acts as a tank. The Vanguard isn't as well armoured and focuses on quick damage.



We'll bring you more info as it becomes available.

[via Darth Hater ]