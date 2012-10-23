0x10c video shows multiplayer stirrings, silly bot placeholder

Space's vast enormity defines loneliness. Jetting into the inky black yonder as a lone-wolf spacer doesn't seem quite as daunting when factoring the possibility of a bulky, mandarin-orange robot boarding your ship and peppering the walls with poorly accurate laser fire. Mojang's sandbox space simulator 0x10c harnesses this social dynamic quite effectively, and helmsman Markus "Notch" Persson's video of a multiplayer test run hints that exchanging pew-pew in player ships is in our future. Notch warns "most of everything is missing" with the work-in-progress, but 0x10c's progress looks good. Phase into the video above.