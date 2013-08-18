UK competition: win a Zoostorm PC worth £2000. Core i7, GeForce Titan, 2TB HDD inside

UPDATE: A winner has been chosen! Congratulations to reader, Jezcentral, for the suggestion of the "Zoostorm Saffir."

Zoostorm chose carefully from the hundreds of excellent suggestions you provided. Zoostorm say that Saffir came out on top for the following reasons:



It cleverly links with our master brand (i.e. reference to storm ratings)

Saffir Provides a pre-built categorisation for systems (e.g. Saffir Storm Force 1, Saffir Storm Force 2, etc)

We like the idea of naming our systems after Herbert Seymour Saffir, as he was an engineer who specialised in building things to withstand great forces

Congratulations to our winner, and thanks to the thousands who entered!

ORIGINAL STORY: PSSST, hey you! Yes, you. Want a monster PC that'll run basically any game the industry will throw at it for the coming year. Yes, it'll probably run Crysis quite fast as well. You've come to the right place. PC builders Zoostorm need a name for their new range of top-of-the-line superspec PCs, and they'd like PC Gamer readers to help out. The prize? A top-of-the-line machine of your own, packed full of the best hardware that current gaming tech can offer. Read on to find out how to enter.

Zoostorm have been building PCs since the early '90s in their factory in Warrington, UK, and are about to start selling this one for an RRP of nearly two grand. Here's what's inside the chassis:

Processor: Core i7 4770k

Graphics card: Asus GeForce GTX Titan (6GB)

Hard drive: 2TB

SSD: 238 GB

Motherboard: Z87

Drive: DVDRW x20

Case: Coolermaster K350

But their range of gaming PCs needs a name, like ZOOSTORM BATTLEMASTERS, but not that, because that's rubbish. To enter, simply post your idea in the comments thread below this very article. You have until midnight next Sunday 25 to enter, at which time the list will be compiled and passed onto Zoostorm for judging. If you're comment doesn't show up, make sure you've verified your email address with our system and then try again. Please note that this is a competition for UK entrants only. Good luck!