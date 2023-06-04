Ubisoft will show off Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar, and The Crew Motorfest this month

Ubisoft has released one of those classic teasers for a show of teasers and trailers, which I know you all love to watch. The Ubisoft Forward Live 2023 announcement trailer nonetheless lets us know that we'll be able to see Assassin's Creed, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and The Crew Motorfest—and an extremely vague teaser game. Those will show up at Ubisoft Forward Live, which takes place at 10am PDT on June 12th, 2023, during what was once E3 time. But is no longer E3 time, except it's still definitely basically E3 time because every publisher is going to have a big show and announce stuff. Just not in one place at the same time.

The trailer kicks off with an almost offensive amount of forcible attempts at nostalgia with past E3 highlights, but then actually shows some games that you might care about.

We get a look at some giant blue catpeople on weird pteranodons destroying a ducted rotor combat helicopter, a hint at what's to come for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. We then get a look at camels in the desert in a very brown and tan and despite my cynicism here actually quite attractive look at Assassin's Creed Mirage protagonists riding towards a sandstorm.

We then jump to some lightning, Red Bull racing iconography, and an extremely well-rendered and very nice car to let us know that, yeah, we'll get a taste of The Crew Motorfest, the next entry in the series. Supposedly that takes place on a nice Hawaiian island—an attractive prospect to me at least after being set in a nice discrete chunk of Mexico made Forza Horizon 5 such a hit.

"Wait, what's that game?" asks one of the wooden-voiced people in the video as the television shows, uh, some black and gold surface that maybe looks like fabric? I guess? There's no real way to know what game that's going to be based on the tease. I'm going to go ahead and say it's 100% definitely for sure a remake of the only black and gold color schemed Ubisoft property I can remember, the poorly-received PS3-era shooter Haze. The one that was all about corporate soldiers doing lots of drugs.

Otherwise, yes, Ubisoft did promise that we'll get to see Skull and Bones. After so many years of looking at trailers for the thing at E3s and Not-E3s, to be frank, it just wouldn't feel like early June without a vague tease of the thing. You know what actually, maybe they shouldn't make it, they should just make a trailer for it every year forever.

Ubisoft Forward will also include Twitch drops, in the event that you'd like a reward for watching their marketing presentation live, two of which are actually for Avatar and Assassin's Creed Mirage respectively. You can learn more about that and check the full schedule on Ubisoft's Forward Live 2023 blog post.