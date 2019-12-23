Ubisoft is putting a free Rainbow Six Siege operator under everyone's tree

In the spirit of the holiday season, Ubisoft is giving away a Rainbow Six Siege operator, selected at random, to everyone who logs into the game.

🎄 HAPPY HOLIDAYS from the Rainbow Six Siege team! To thank you all for such a great year, we've left you a sweet little treat. ❄🎁 Find your surprise in the Holiday 2019 Pack in the Pack section from the Home screen! pic.twitter.com/tSNhoyidmDDecember 23, 2019

The tweet is very vague, but luckily this Reddit thread nails down the details. Giveaway operators will be taken from the Year 1 through Year 4 expansions, but not the base game. That means you'll get one of:

Buck

Frost

Blackbeard

Valkyrie

Capitão

Caveira

Hibana

Echo

Jackal

Mira

Ying

Lesion

Dokkaebi

Vigil

Zofia

Lion

Finka

Maestro

Alibi

Maverick

Clash

Nomad

Kaid

Gridlock

Mozzie

Nøkk

Warden

Amaru

Goyo

Kali

Wamai

That's a whole lot of operators to pick from. You can learn more about all of them (except Kali and Wamai, who are very recent additions) in our very handy Rainbow Six Siege Operators Guide. And what if you've already got all of these operators in your stable? In that case, you get this festively hideous (hideously festive?) Montagne outfit.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

(Ugly, yes, but also exclusive: Ubisoft said that the skin "can only be acquired through the packs as a special gift for players that have unlocked all Operators.")

The free operator offer is good until January 5, and you don't need to worry about horsing around with the pack menu or anything in order to get it: As long as you log in by that date, it will be added to your account. If the operator (or skin) doesn't appear in your account, try re-logging and it should turn up.