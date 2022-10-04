Two Witcher spin-off games are on the way as well as the new trilogy

Audio player loading…

CD Projekt Red is a busy bunny indeed. The studio has presented a Marvel-esque roadmap for its future game releases, and there are a ton of them on the way. We now know that there is going to be a full Cyberpunk 2077 sequel (opens in new tab), a new trilogy of Witcher games (opens in new tab), but that isn't all. CD Projekt also announced two more games inspired by the Witcher, but which will not be part of the current Geralt storyline.

The games, codenamed Canis Majoris and Sirius, are being developed by studios outside of the main CD Projekt Red team. Sirius is going to be developed by Molasses Flood, a studio acquired by CD Projekt, and will be set in The Witcher universe. The tweet announcing Sirius says, "It will differ from our past productions, offering multiplayer gameplay on top of a single-player experience including a campaign with quests and a story."

Canis Majoris sounds like it's more in line with the RPGs CD Projekt Red has previously set in The Witcher universe. The Twitter description calls it "a full-fledged Witcher game, separate to the new Witcher saga starting with Polaris" that "will be developed by an external studio headed by experienced developers who have worked on past Witcher games."

And that's all we currently have on those projects. Though it sounds like the new trilogy of Witcher games is at least connected to the events of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in some way, Canis Majoris could be set in an entirely different time period or even be the story of other Witchers entirely. The story of Geralt is just a small sampling of the things Witchers have gotten up to in the history of that world. By the time we meet him in The Witcher 3, there are very few Witchers left.

It might be time to go back to before the decline of the Witchers and see what the world was like when they were just becoming a regular part of the continent's society. Being among the first Witchers would be just as interesting as being among the last.