CD Projekt announces new Witcher trilogy, 3 new games over 6 years

CD Projekt Red is on an announcement spree at the moment. As well as a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel (opens in new tab) and plans to include multiplayer (opens in new tab) in upcoming releases, we've finally heard more about the future of The Witcher, and it's pretty packed.

Project Polaris is the codename for the next Witcher game. According to the image post on Twitter, the game will indeed be a "story-driven open-world RPG built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt." But that's not where this stops. It's the beginning of a new full Witcher trilogy of games and all three of these games in the trilogy will be released within a six-year period.

Project Polaris is only in pre-production right now so it'll be a while before the six years begins but in any case it's a very exciting time for Witcher fans. The subject matter is still yet to be revealed but CD Projekt Red have already shown us one detail that will be important to the story's plot—the school of Witcher the protagonist may be from.

When The Witcher 4 was announced the image of a cat-like medallion was released to celebrate the new chapter of the series. Though at first many thought it was the School of the Cat, there were then other fans that thought it looked more like the School of the Lynx. This is supposed to be the school founded by Lambert (of "what a prick" fame) and sorceress Keira Metz with other School of the Cat veterans.

The details are still thin on the ground of what we can expect, but three games is better than one. Well, as long as CD Projekt Red prepare themselves well for that six year period having learned from the release of Cyberpunk 2077.