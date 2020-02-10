Popular

Two-headed skeletons are punching out cowboys in Red Dead Online

Deux skulls are better than one, except when they're on an angry skeleton.

Like many games, Red Dead Online has its share of hackers. I've met a few myself: one who turned me into a living stick of dynamite, one who nuked my horse from orbit, and one who teleported me and every other player onto a tiny sliver of land at the edge of the map. Good times with cherished friends.

Now it appears that Red Dead Online hackers have picked up a ghastly new trick: playing as unkillable two-headed skeletons who have come back from the grave for a few rounds of cowboy boxing. 

The gif above is courtesy of Reddit member Keisenberg_, who was playing Red Dead Online on PC and abruptly had their hat punched off by the dreaded double-headed undead. How about a bit of lead? After pummeling the twin-domed skellie, Keisenberg puts repeated shots into the fleeing ghoul, but it doesn't appear to die.

This isn't the only instance of a two-headed skeleton dragging its dirty bones into RDO—others are reporting the same. Another player says they were attacked by not one but two (2) two-headed skeletons at the same time

Is it a hack? Most likely—you can play as a two-headed skeleton in singleplayer thanks to mods, so this looks a lot like some folks using the mod in online mode. Plus, it's both a bit late and far too early for it to be a Halloween event, and the two-headed skeleton actually does appear in the game itself, though in an inert state, a casualty of the abandoned circus wagons in West Elizabeth.

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
