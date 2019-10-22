Twitch Plays is tackling The Outer Worlds right now

If you like to watch tens of thousands of people try to commandeer a single videogame at once, you may be pleased to hear that Twitch Plays is currently tackling The Outer Worlds. That's the embed above, and at the time of writing it's only just started. It's already terrifyingly annoying.

In case you're not caught up on what Twitch Plays is, it's basically a playthrough of any game conducted by the Twitch chat room using commands. It got really popular with Twitch Plays Pokémon, and Lauren has rounded up some of the best examples of the format. She doesn't explicitly say that any of them are not annoying to watch, which is telling.

We published our The Outer Worlds review today, with Tom writing that it lacks depth but is "fluffy and easy to enjoy".